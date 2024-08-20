Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.32.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $83.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $96.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.07.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 315.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

