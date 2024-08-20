ALEX Lab Trading Up 0.4% This Week (ALEX)

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, ALEX Lab has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. ALEX Lab has a total market capitalization of $39.26 million and approximately $820,982.71 worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALEX Lab token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ALEX Lab

ALEX Lab launched on January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. The official message board for ALEX Lab is medium.com/alexgobtc. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc. ALEX Lab’s official website is alexgo.io.

Buying and Selling ALEX Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.10395826 USD and is up 3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,180,405.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

