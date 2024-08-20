Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Short Interest Down 9.0% in July

Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 215,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.9 days.

Agilyx ASA Stock Performance

AGXXF opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. Agilyx ASA has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $3.14.

Get Agilyx ASA alerts:

Agilyx ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Agilyx ASA, a technology company, engages in the chemically recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. The company operates through two segments, Agilyx and Cyclyx. Its conversion technology utilizes pyrolysis without a catalyst and converts mixed waste plastic to naphtha and fuels, as well as depolymerizes plastics, which include polystyrene and PMMA back into virgin-quality products.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilyx ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilyx ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.