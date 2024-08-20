Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Insider Rizwan M. Jamal Sells 8,622 Shares

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total value of $1,490,657.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,457 shares in the company, valued at $22,208,930.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

AMG stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,199. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.22 and a 1 year high of $189.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.12.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.07. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.03 million. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 87.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 127,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after acquiring an additional 25,365 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth about $1,293,000. Finally, Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.