aelf (ELF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.24 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. aelf has a market cap of $281.99 million and approximately $17.24 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000546 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 732,341,687 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.