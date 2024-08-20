Accredited Investors Inc. Raises Holdings in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,331,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,080,000 after purchasing an additional 859,382 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,980,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,486,000 after buying an additional 1,448,003 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,592,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,347,000 after buying an additional 194,594 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,592,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,424,000 after acquiring an additional 194,594 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

Verve Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VERV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.06. 109,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,634. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The company has a market cap of $424.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.09. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.20% and a negative net margin of 933.08%. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 219.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verve Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.