Accredited Investors Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 1.2% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $19,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 2,629,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,523,000 after purchasing an additional 670,164 shares in the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,843,000 after buying an additional 1,082,088 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,144,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,581,000 after purchasing an additional 165,474 shares in the last quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,244,000 after purchasing an additional 534,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,620,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,758,000 after buying an additional 354,491 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.35. 692,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,994. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $117.26.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

