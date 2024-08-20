Accredited Investors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238,875 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after buying an additional 3,279,281 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,326,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,005 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.41. 5,233,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,113,019. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.