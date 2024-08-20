Accredited Investors Inc. Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 898,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after buying an additional 294,186 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 501,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,485,000 after acquiring an additional 57,364 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 48,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.05. 373,662 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.39 and a 200 day moving average of $98.00. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

