Accredited Investors Inc. Acquires Shares of 487 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 487 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.38.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $9.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $563.12. 1,422,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292,988. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $521.80. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

