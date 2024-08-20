AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Reduces Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,468 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 154.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Up 1.0 %

GPN stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,490. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.20 and its 200-day moving average is $114.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.