AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC owned about 0.21% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,701,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 73,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PPH traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12 month low of $74.05 and a 12 month high of $96.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.15.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.3558 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

