AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,282,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,446,000 after purchasing an additional 29,293 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4,899.6% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 11,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 687,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,083,000 after acquiring an additional 129,183 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $90.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $157.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

