953 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $355.36. 489,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,839. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.99. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $358.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $90.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.