7,644 Shares in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Bought by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

SOLV traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Solventum Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $96.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.42.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Solventum Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SOLV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus began coverage on Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solventum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

