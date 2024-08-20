761 Shares in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Acquired by Hobbs Group Advisors LLC

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 761 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha bought 434,405 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 434,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,007.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,784 shares of company stock valued at $772,623 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,892,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,781,864. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.52. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day moving average of $69.96.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

