635 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Bought by Hobbs Group Advisors LLC

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 884.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $129.91. 290,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,293. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $131.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.43.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.