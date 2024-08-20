4,376 Shares in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,376 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 470.2% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Associated Banc by 285.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE ASB traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.32. 131,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,511. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $321.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 23,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $546,564.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

