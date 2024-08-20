1,318 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Bought by Hobbs Group Advisors LLC

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 571.7% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Ally Financial stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.04. 1,663,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,145. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

