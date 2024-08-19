Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.15

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.15 and last traded at $55.95, with a volume of 33957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.44.
Separately, Bank of America upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.
Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.
