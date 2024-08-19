Zhang Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. First Western Trust Bank grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 0.6% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $609.79.

McKesson Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $550.20. The stock had a trading volume of 249,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,373. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $588.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $404.72 and a 1 year high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.69%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,713 shares of company stock worth $18,702,605. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

