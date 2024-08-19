Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 1,704 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,658,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,717,000 after buying an additional 984,843 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,005 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,524,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,157,000 after purchasing an additional 242,960 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 4,584,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,578,000 after purchasing an additional 75,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 70.6% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,722,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,781 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.85. 593,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $66.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average of $62.14.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.