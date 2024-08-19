Zhang Financial LLC Buys 6,103 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,493,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,341,000 after buying an additional 292,654 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 1,065,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,772,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 279.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,958,000 after purchasing an additional 466,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 458,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IXUS stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,335. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.42. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $70.62. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $1.0192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.