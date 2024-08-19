Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 6,853 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPAB. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,579.5% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,470,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,288 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,488,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,333,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 528,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,356,000 after acquiring an additional 334,226 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,254.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 341,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 326,659 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.90. 605,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,961. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $26.03.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

