Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 10th.

XERS stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. Xeris Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $398.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.72.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 16,662.63%. The business had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 4,512.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

