Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WOLF. Citigroup cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair cut shares of Wolfspeed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. New Street Research downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.73.

WOLF stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.60.

In other news, Director Marvin Riley acquired 1,866 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 31.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter worth $681,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,515,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 72,212 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

