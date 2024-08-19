Williams Financial LLC Acquires 17,943,042 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Williams Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6,178.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,943,042 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 14.2% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Williams Financial LLC owned approximately 7.86% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $1,355,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,699,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,526,000 after buying an additional 713,168 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,504,000 after purchasing an additional 540,234 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,945.6% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 514,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,765,000 after purchasing an additional 501,411 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 839,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,321,000 after purchasing an additional 486,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 528,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,873,000 after purchasing an additional 311,404 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.36. 759,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,901. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.02. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.96.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

