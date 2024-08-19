Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 21st

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.3 %

LON WPM opened at GBX 4,540 ($57.97) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,397.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,065.33. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 3,040 ($38.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,956.15 ($63.28). The company has a market capitalization of £20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,469.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($66.39) price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.