Westlake (NYSE:WLK) PT Raised to $135.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WLK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Westlake in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Westlake from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Westlake from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $146.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.61. Westlake has a 52 week low of $112.77 and a 52 week high of $162.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 73.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.85 and its 200-day moving average is $148.01.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Westlake had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Westlake will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Westlake’s payout ratio is 105.53%.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Westlake by 8,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Westlake by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

