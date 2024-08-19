WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 140.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,515.82.

FICO traded up $17.91 on Friday, reaching $1,751.70. 152,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,757. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $811.99 and a twelve month high of $1,818.02. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 91.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,554.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,367.83.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,314 shares of company stock worth $38,618,138 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

