WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTWO. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 32,018.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 137,360 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 376.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTWO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.96. 853,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,741. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.39 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.64.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.299 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

