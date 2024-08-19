Wells Fargo & Company Increases Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $28.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.80.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $24.09 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.08.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 46.52%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 97,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 50,451 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 234.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 29,161 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $589,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,864,000 after buying an additional 1,368,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

