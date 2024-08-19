waypoint wealth counsel Has $15.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

waypoint wealth counsel boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 12.0% of waypoint wealth counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $509.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,449,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,970. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $501.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.