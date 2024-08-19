VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 target price on the stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VYNE opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $4.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VYNE Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,249,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

