Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,345 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Vista Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 57.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 58.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $100,034.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,802.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BYD. Argus lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BYD traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,634. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.58. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average of $59.06.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $967.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

