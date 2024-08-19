Vista Investment Partners LLC Buys 202 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.4% of Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

PEP stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.62. 4,614,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,307,452. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

