Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 367,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $43,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.62.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,742. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.11. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $126.45. The stock has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

