Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Takes Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 264,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,862,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.80% of TransMedics Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,804,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in TransMedics Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after buying an additional 25,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 0.2 %

TransMedics Group stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,928. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.66 and its 200-day moving average is $116.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -500.82 and a beta of 1.99. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $173.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 8.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $95,052.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,064.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $95,052.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,064.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.33, for a total transaction of $3,186,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,587,352.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,163 shares of company stock worth $11,556,922. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

