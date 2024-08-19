Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.68% of Federal Signal worth $34,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 223.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Federal Signal in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 641.6% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Stock Down 0.5 %

Federal Signal stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.18. The stock had a trading volume of 218,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,819. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.34. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Federal Signal

Federal Signal Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.