Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 11,150 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 616,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $53,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,693,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,693,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,562.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,231,138.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,511 shares of company stock worth $6,314,446. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.88. The company had a trading volume of 523,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,684. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.87. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $88.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 81.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.