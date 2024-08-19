Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,491 shares during the period. Coca-Cola Consolidated makes up about 1.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.20% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $121,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 451.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola Consolidated

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 0.7 %

COKE stock traded down $9.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,261.00. 25,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,779. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,114.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $958.70. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $614.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,305.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

