Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ) Insider Purchases £148.48 in Stock

Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report) insider Dave Watts purchased 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £148.48 ($189.58).

Vanquis Banking Group Trading Down 2.2 %

LON:VANQ opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.79) on Monday. Vanquis Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 42.61 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 134.80 ($1.72). The company has a market cap of £157.74 million, a P/E ratio of -615.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 52.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 66.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on VANQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Vanquis Banking Group to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 123 ($1.57) to GBX 66 ($0.84) in a report on Monday, May 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile

Vanquis Banking Group plc engages in the provision of personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products, as well as provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, van, and light commercial vehicles.

