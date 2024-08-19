Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Boosted by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,704 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.6% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $22,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,385,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,848,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,781,385. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2239 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

