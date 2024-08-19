Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.75. 425,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,590. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.35. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The company has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
