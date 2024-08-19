Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Shares Acquired by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 1.00% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VTWV traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.32. 20,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,065. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.09. The firm has a market cap of $761.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $109.96 and a 52-week high of $154.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.593 per share. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

