Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 503.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of VIGI stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.02. 154,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $85.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

