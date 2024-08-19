Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RARE

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.6 %

RARE opened at $53.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.56. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.92.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.20 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $1,003,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,243,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,580,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,003,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,243,985 shares in the company, valued at $112,580,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,993 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 513.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 507,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after buying an additional 424,476 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 25,144 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,400,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,096,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 221,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 38,859 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 19,673 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.