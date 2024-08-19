TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $195.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. TTEC has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in TTEC by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in TTEC by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 86,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

