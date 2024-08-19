TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.90.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TTEC
TTEC Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in TTEC by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in TTEC by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 86,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TTEC Company Profile
TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TTEC
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.