Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 0.57. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $43.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 340.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 70,189 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

