Tracy Mclauchlin Sells 5,000 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.73, for a total value of $883,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,377,347.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IESC stock opened at $170.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.69. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.75 and a 1-year high of $184.38.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in IES by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in IES by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in IES in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in IES in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in IES by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

